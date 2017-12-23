Black Trump Supporter And Congressional Hopeful Says Her Former Campaign Manager Slapped Her On The Butt

Police Create Donation Drive For The Nine Children Who Watched Their Young Mother Die From An Overdose
Here's how you can help the family of Jimeta Sanders get everything they need for the holidays.
Joy Villa, the woman who infamously wore a MAGA gown to the Grammy’s last January, has her own Donald Trump-related sexual assault story to tell.
According to the singer and U.S. Congressional hopeful, her former campaign manager and well-known Trump consultant Corey Lewandowski were introduced to one another at a holiday party at the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. in November.
At the event, the two took a photo together and afterward, that’s when Villa claims Lewandowski slapped her on the butt.
“I’m wearing this silver suit and stretchy pants, and after the photo, he smacks my a** really hard,” Villa told Politico. “It was completely demeaning and shocking.”
After the incident, the 31-year-old said “half-joking” that she could report him for sexual harassment to which Lewandowski reportedly replied “Go ahead, I work in the private sector.”
Here’s the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior. https://t.co/61EYvOG4e9 pic.twitter.com/a8NgLnvCEZ— Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) December 23, 2017
Originally, Villa was hesitant to come forward with the allegation because she says she was worried she’d face retribution from Trump and his surrogates because of Lewandowski’s close ties to them.
“I did feel that Corey could badmouth me,” Villa said. “I thought: ‘What if this messes up my chances?’ He has power and influence, and he’s close with the president, who just tweeted about his book. I wanted to play it safe and avoid the drama.”
What’s sad but not surprising is that Lewandowski is reportedly getting close to Trump again and, just this week, attended a political strategy meeting at the White House.
This isn’t the first time Corey Lewandowski has been accused of some sort of assault. Last, year he was charged with simple battery after violently grabbing the arm of a Breitbart reporter at a Trump rally. Subsequently the charges were dropped by prosecutors.
(Photo: Monica McKlinski/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
Here's how you can help the family of Jimeta Sanders get everything they need for the holidays.
"Mamba Out."
COMMENTS