Black Trump Supporter And Congressional Hopeful Says Her Former Campaign Manager Slapped Her On The Butt

Joy Villa , the woman who infamously wore a MAGA gown to the Grammy’s last January, has her own Donald Trump -related sexual assault story to tell.

According to the singer and U.S. Congressional hopeful, her former campaign manager and well-known Trump consultant Corey Lewandowski were introduced to one another at a holiday party at the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. in November.

At the event, the two took a photo together and afterward, that’s when Villa claims Lewandowski slapped her on the butt.

“I’m wearing this silver suit and stretchy pants, and after the photo, he smacks my a** really hard,” Villa told Politico. “It was completely demeaning and shocking.”

After the incident, the 31-year-old said “half-joking” that she could report him for sexual harassment to which Lewandowski reportedly replied “Go ahead, I work in the private sector.”