Kenneka Jenkins' Mother Went The Extra Mile To Commemorate Her Daughter During Her 44th Birthday Celebration

Teresa Martin tragically lost her daughter earlier this year.

Published 9 hours ago

2017’s been a bad year for a lot of people.

If you’re anything but white and rich, it’s likely you’ve seen a lot of tragedy and tough times. Teresa Martin is no stranger to that kind of heartbreak.

The mother of Kenneka Jenkins, who tragically and mysteriously froze to death in a hotel freezer back in September, has had a rough conclusion to the year, but she isn’t letting that block her from ending 2017 with a bang.

Martin recently celebrated her 44th birthday, and in honor of the occasion and her daughter’s life, had a life-size cardboard cutout made of Kenneka.

Pictures of the two along with friends was posted to social media and it has us in awe, literally.

Happy birthday, Teresa!

See a photo of the special occasion below.

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)

