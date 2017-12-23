Kenneka Jenkins' Mother Went The Extra Mile To Commemorate Her Daughter During Her 44th Birthday Celebration

If you’re anything but white and rich, it’s likely you’ve seen a lot of tragedy and tough times. Teresa Martin is no stranger to that kind of heartbreak.

The mother of Kenneka Jenkins, who tragically and mysteriously froze to death in a hotel freezer back in September, has had a rough conclusion to the year, but she isn’t letting that block her from ending 2017 with a bang.

Martin recently celebrated her 44th birthday, and in honor of the occasion and her daughter’s life, had a life-size cardboard cutout made of Kenneka.

Pictures of the two along with friends was posted to social media and it has us in awe, literally.

Happy birthday, Teresa!

See a photo of the special occasion below.