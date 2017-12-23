Kenneka Jenkins' Mother Went The Extra Mile To Commemorate Her Daughter During Her 44th Birthday Celebration

Police Create Donation Drive For The Nine Children Who Watched Their Young Mother Die From An Overdose
Here's how you can help the family of Jimeta Sanders get everything they need for the holidays.
2017’s been a bad year for a lot of people.
If you’re anything but white and rich, it’s likely you’ve seen a lot of tragedy and tough times. Teresa Martin is no stranger to that kind of heartbreak.
The mother of Kenneka Jenkins, who tragically and mysteriously froze to death in a hotel freezer back in September, has had a rough conclusion to the year, but she isn’t letting that block her from ending 2017 with a bang.
Martin recently celebrated her 44th birthday, and in honor of the occasion and her daughter’s life, had a life-size cardboard cutout made of Kenneka.
Pictures of the two along with friends was posted to social media and it has us in awe, literally.
Happy birthday, Teresa!
See a photo of the special occasion below.
(Photo: Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
Here's how you can help the family of Jimeta Sanders get everything they need for the holidays.
"Mamba Out."
COMMENTS