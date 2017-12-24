Pregnant Woman Who Was Caught On Video Abusing Her Friend's Child Has Another Woman Apologize For Her

Previously, we brought you the story about a woman who was caught on camera abusing her friend’s child while supposedly babysitting.

The woman, whose name is reportedly Jessica and is pregnant herself, was seen on nanny cam shoving to the ground and verbally traumatizing a three-year-old girl while her mother was out.

Now, the woman is apologizing, although not by herself. Apparently, she got her friend to do it. In a series of Instagram Story videos, the friend says Jessica was under a lot of stress but is very sorry for what she did.

“She said whatever consequence she gets she is willing to take it,” the friend said. “She got a lot going on that nobody knows about.”

Making excuses as to why you abused a child isn’t exactly “sorry.”

Originally, the child’s mother claimed she was even paying the rent of the abuser, which makes the story all the more sad.

Anyway, see what Jessica’s friend had to say below.