Prayers Up: Erica Garner On Life Support After Suffering A Heart Attack

Erica Garner , the oldest daughter of police brutality victim Eric Garner , is reportedly on life support after suffering a heart attack on Saturday (Dec. 23).

Garner’s mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner confirmed the 27-year-old’s condition with the Daily News. According to Snipes-Garner, Erica’s cardiac arrest was brought on by an asthma attack. “(She) is still with us. She’s fighting,” Snipes-Garner said.

Tanya Goode, Garner’s foster mother, revealed the severity of her condition. “She’s not doing well and we’re praying. Erica is on life support. She can’t breathe on her own. So, she’s not doing well,” she explained.

Garner, who recently welcomed her second son in August, reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest a few months ago. According to the Daily News, Garner’s most recent pregnancy unknowingly “put a strain on her heart, which doctors discovered was enlarged.”

Erica Garner gained notoriety as a advocate against police brutality in the wake of her father, Eric Garner’s tragic death in 2014. He was placed in an illegal chokehold by NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo on Staten Island.