The Cash Me Outside Girl Paid Off Her Mom's $65K Mortgage For Christmas

Leave it to the Cash Me Outside girl to be crude even while doing a good deed.

Fourteen-year-old viral star Danielle Bregoli gave her mom, Barbara Ann Bregoli, a $65,000 check for Christmas to pay off her mortgage, as reported by TMZ.

But only the Cash Me Outside girl can say, "Merry Christmas, b***h," before she presented her mom with an envelope containing the check.

Take a look below.