The Cash Me Outside Girl Paid Off Her Mom's $65K Mortgage For Christmas

Leave it to the Cash Me Outside girl to be crude even while doing a good deed.
Fourteen-year-old viral star Danielle Bregoli gave her mom, Barbara Ann Bregoli, a $65,000 check for Christmas to pay off her mortgage, as reported by TMZ.
But only the Cash Me Outside girl can say, "Merry Christmas, b***h," before she presented her mom with an envelope containing the check.
Take a look below.
There's no doubt that the gesture was thoughtful, generous and loving, bringing her mom to tears.
But was it really necessary to set off this gesture by calling her mom "b***h" yet again?
In the Cash Me Outside girl's life ... yes, we guess. Sigh.
Still, that was a nice gesture.
