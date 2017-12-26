A Fundraiser Will Allow Baby Girl Mauled By A Raccoon To Live In A Safer Home

The story about a four-month-old baby girl being dragged from her bed in her North Philadelphia apartment and mauled by a raccoon last week was downright horrifying.

But thanks to many generous people over this holiday season, the heartbreaking story about little Journi Black now has plenty of hope.

That's because more than 700 people donated over $24,000 in four days on a GoFundMe page made to help the recovering infant and her family move to a safer home. The donations shattered the fundraising goal of $2,000, as it was clear that people felt incredibly compassionate for what this baby girl had to endure.

Journi's mom, Ashley Rodgers, had taken her 6-year-old to the bathroom Wednesday, when she returned to see her baby on the floor, having already been viciously attacked by the raccoon, which had somehow gotten entry. A day after the attack, Journi underwent four hours of surgery and had to have 65 stitches on her face and head, as reported by the New York Daily News.

Now, being able to live in a safer home thanks to the donations, Black's family is just focused on making sure that baby Journi makes a full recovery.

“We are just taking it one day at a time,” her dad, Sam Black, who wasn't home at the time of the raccoon attack, told the newspaper. “My focus is getting my daughter back to full strength and making sure her scars and everything is healed so she can live the rest of her life beautiful.”

When this story broke last week, the family blamed the landlord for negligence, alleging to Fox 29 that the building's owner, Jihad Simpson, failed to notify the child's mother about the apparent rodent infestation. City Licenses and Inspections records also showed that Simpson doesn't have a license to rent.