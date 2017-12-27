29-Year-Old Man Arrested For Fatally Pushing His 22-Year-Old Pregnant Wife Down A Flight Of Stairs

Police Create Donation Drive For The Nine Children Who Watched Their Young Mother Die From An Overdose
Over the summer, Barry and Tonie Wells rose to social media superstardom after a post of Barry’s new portrait tattoo of Tonie’s face made it to several popular Instagram blogs. Tragically, the couple is back in headlines and for devastating reasons.
29-year-old Barry Wells has been arrested in connection to the death of his 22-year-old wife.
29-year-old Barry Wells has been arrested in connection to the death of his 22-year-old wife. According to The New York Post, a pregnant Tonie was found at the bottom of her basement staircase in Brooklyn with bruising to her neck earlier today (Dec. 27). Neighbors reportedly alerted police after hearing the cries of her two-year-old daughter.
Witnesses on the scene allegedly heard an argument and something falling down the stairs, The Post reports.
While the exact charges filed against Wells have yet to be revealed, and details on an official cause of death is pending, new reports of negligence on behalf of the NYPD has emerged. Sources close to the NYPD revealed that officers were “responding to a wellness check” at the couple’s home but failed to get out of their patrol car in a statement to The Post.
“These cops completely s***tcanned the job. They didn’t even go up to the house. If they did they would have seen her,” the source explained.
