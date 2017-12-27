This Man Allegedly Killed His Son By Bending Him In Half And Biting Him For Crying

A baby has died after his father allegedly bent him in half and repeatedly bit him to stop him from crying.

30-year-old Robert Resendiz has been charged with two counts of child abuse after being arrested on Tuesday (December 26). Phoenix police were called to his home to a report of an unresponsive child.

The 6-year-old boy was not breathing when found. He was rushed to the hospital after paramedics performed CPR on him.

According to ABC15, doctors claim the young boy had lacerations to his liver and pancreas. He also suffered a broken wrist and bruised thigh.

Resendiz admitted to pressing his son’s legs over his head and bending his body in half. He did however claim that he didn’t realize the damage he was doing to the child. He also admitted to biting the baby twice because he was frustrated.

His next court appearance is set for December 27 and has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail on $250,000 bond.