Well-Known Chef Posts An Eerie Christmas Day Video Of Himself And His Son Before Allegedly Murdering The Young Boy, Wife And Infant Daughter

Anthony Milan Ross , a well-known vegan chef, author and motivational speaker, has become the prime suspect in the slaying of his own son, daughter and estranged wife.

Ross, who is 45, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and more than a dozen counts of aggravated assault on an officer. According to witnesses, Ross shot his wife Iris Ross as she tried to run away from him.

According to AZ Central , police say Ross was arrested Monday night (December 25) after exchanging gunfire with officers following a six-hour standoff in a Phoenix apartment complex.

He was a guest on several popular TV shows after he lost 275 pounds by switching to a Vegan lifestyle. On Christmas Day Anthony Milan Ross shot and killed his 11 year-old son, 10 month-old daughter and their mother. Ross is now in a #Phoenix jail facing murder charges. pic.twitter.com/4KsDiPIfFj

When the witnesses asked whether his wife was fine, he said “no” before he pointed his gun at them and entered his apartment, where two or three more gunshots were heard.

Anthony Ross had reportedly been battling depression. His sister-in-law Mary Wogas told ABC 15 about the chilling aftermath of the shooting.

“I received a text yesterday around 2:52 p.m.,” Wogas said. “Two messages, first one saying ‘I just killed Iris and the kids.’ The second message was ‘with a gun.’ I knew that man was very unstable. I knew he had a very, very dark side. I didn't know it was this dark.”

What makes this story all the more eerie is that, on Christmas afternoon, Ross posted a cheerful video alongside his 11-year-old son, Nigel. The two sang “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” while smiling and laughing.

Just 90 minutes later, police say the murderous rampage began.

Ross was reportedly in Phoenix visiting his children for Christmas and does not live in the area. The motive for the killings is still unknown.

Watch Ross’ chilling video of him and his son just over an hour before the Christmas day slayings below.