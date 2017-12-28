Holiday Horror As Family Of Four Is Found Murdered At Their Home, Bound With Their Throats Slashed

A lesbian couple and their two children have been found murdered, bound and with their throats slashed.

According to the NY Daily News, 36-year-old Shanta Myers and her 22-year-old girlfriend, Brandi Mells, were found deceased inside their apartment in Troy, New York, on Tuesday (December 26).

Five-year-old Shanise Myers and 11-year-old Jeremiah Myers were also discovered inside the home. Police are currently asking the public for any information they may have about the killings.

Police Chief James Tedesco described the slayings as an act of “savagery” and that further details about the gruesome deaths would be released to the public at this time.

“After being in this business for almost 42 years, I can't describe the savagery of this. I don't have the word,” he said the next day. “The emotions of a police officer is something you repress because there is a job to be done. But no one involved in this case is ever going to forget it. Right now our job is to bring this person to justice.”

Apparently, there was evidence discovered that suggests the murders were not a random act. Any weapons recovered from the crime scene or any details about forced entry were also not made public.

The family was found dead inside the basement apartment where they lived. No motive is yet known.

Autopsies completed on Wednesday afternoon should shed light on the timeline of the attacks and exactly how each person died.

We’ll keep you updated as new developments are made public.