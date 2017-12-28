Two Cops Were Suspended After Not Responding To A Welfare Check On Tonie Wells

Two NYPD police officers were suspended on Wednesday (December 27) after they allegedly blew off a 911 call to check on a pregnant Brooklyn woman who later died .

The woman was 22-year-old Tonie Wells. She was discovered with strangulation wounds at the bottom of a stairwell. Her husband, Barry, 29, has been brought in for questioning surrounding the incident.

The officers were identified as Wing Hong Lau and Wael Jaber, both 11-year veterans on the force. NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau will be reviewing what went down.

“I always speak to how proud I am of our officers, but unfortunately when we don’t live up to that standard we have to fully investigate,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said in a statement.

Sources say the 22-year-old victim called 911 around 9 a.m. Wednesday (December 27) to report that she was in fear of her husband, who was acting strangely. Apparently the two officers did respond to the call, but never left their car, according to the New York Post.

Neighbors later called police after hearing the young woman’s 2-year-old baby crying.

A source told The Post that the cops “completely s**t-canned the job.”

“They didn’t even go up to the house,” the source said. “If they did, they would have seen her.”

This latest incident is the second time officers responded to a domestic incident at the Wells’ house.