Mother Wants Answers After She Says Her Innocent Teen Son Was Beaten Beyond Recognition By Police

Parents of a badly beaten young man are demanding to see police body cam footage from the officers who reportedly used force to subdue him.

In a post on Facebook, that’s been shared more than 80,000 times, Williams revealed a graphic picture of Wilkerson in a hospital bed, bloodied and with his left eye swollen shut.

17-year-old Ulysses Wilkerson had a Christmas Eve encounter with Troy, Alabama, police. His mother, Angela Williams , claims officers assaulted her son while he was in handcuffs and she hasn’t been provided adequate information. Troy Police say they used “reasonable and necessary” force to subdue the teen after he reached for his waistband.

"He had trauma to the brain, swelling on the brain and a cracked eye socket in three different places," Ulysses Wilkerson Jr., the boy's father, told CNN affiliate WDHN.

The officers’ identities and other details surrounding the violent incident have not been made public as of now. In fact, little is actually known as to what actually happened. It’s not even clear whether the teen still faces charges.

Ulysses’ father says all charges have been dropped even though the Troy Police Department issued a news release saying he was, in fact, charged with misdemeanor obstruction and resisting arrest.

Stories from each side about what happened heavily conflict with one another. Police are alleging that they used force only after Ulysses reached into his waistband for what the cops feared could be a weapon. His family claims he was beaten while still in handcuffs.

It’s being reported that some officers in the incident did not have body cams while one officer did but didn’t turn on the device.

Sound familiar? Apparently though, there is video and audio of the interaction, which presumably only police have currently seen.