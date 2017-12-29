Woman Miraculously Swims To Safety After Witnessing A Murder And Being Thrown Off A Bridge Into A Freezing River

A woman from Arkansas has survived a horrific incident during which she was kidnapped and thrown from a bridge into an almost frozen river.

The series of events began after she witnessed a fatal shooting. According to KATV, Little Rock Police said they found the 42-year-old woman after receiving a 911 call from someone who heard her screaming out for help on the banks of the Arkansas River.

The victim, whose identity remains hidden, told authorities she had been thrown off the I-430 bridge into the river, but was able to swim to land. She also said that before being tossed, she witnessed two people being gunned down. One, Arlin Nugent, 49, died at the scene while the other was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Richard Gilliam, 33, has been arrested and taken into custody for his role in the crimes. He is being held without bond at the Lonoke County jail on charges that include capital murder.

Another suspect is also being sought by police. They claim Gilliam was one of two men who entered a home southeast of Little Rock and opened fire on people inside.