The Mother Of A Disabled 5-Year-Old Boy Whose Body Was Buried In The Backyard Is Indicted In His Tragic Death

A developmentally disabled 5-year-old boy’s mother has been indicted for murdering the young child after he was found buried in the backyard of a Cleveland home.

Larissa Rodriguez, 34, has also been indicted on charges of felonious assault, child endangering and abuse of a corpse, according to court records.

On December 19, Jordan Rodriguez’ body was found in bags buried after his mother showed authorities the location of his remains.

Larissa’s other four children are now in the custody of Cuyahoga County. She’s being held on a $1 million bond.

Rodriguez initially claimed that her son was with his biological father in Houston. She said that the boy was picked up by his aunt on December 2 but was unable to provide contact information or an address for either relative.

It was Rodriguez’ boyfriend’s brother, who is currently in Pakistan, who tipped off police. He says he was informed by his brother that he and Rodriguez buried the boy after finding him unresponsive two months ago.

The remains of the young boy were found at a home on the 1300 block of W. 80th Street.