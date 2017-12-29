Watch The Miraculous Recovery Of This Young Mom Who Was Tragically Shot And Left Paralyzed

Police Create Donation Drive For The Nine Children Who Watched Their Young Mother Die From An Overdose
Here's how you can help the family of Jimeta Sanders get everything they need for the holidays.
Sinead McCall was reportedly shot and left paralyzed in the streets of Chicago after witnessing the murder of her son’s father.
After being rushed to the hospital, she left the emergency room paralyzed from the waist down. Now, after months of intensive rehab, not only is she able to feel her legs again, she’s able to walk!
On April 17, 2017 I was shot and left temporarily paralyzed in streets of Chicago, IL. But I AM HERE. On April 17 I woke up and I was a hairstylist, a friend, and a unapologetic vibrant woman. I was just really learning how to navigate through life. I was left a single mother to my 3 year old son. I watched as the life left his fathers body and blood poured out like something from a movie! A total of 11 bullets entered the car! But I survived...I constantly have to tell myself...I AM STILL HERE. Because everyday I feel more and more invisible! I wrote out my full story but it was too long to post...so I made a GoFundMe with hopes that people really read it and help me! Donations to help continue therapy to walk again is all I pray for! With no 401k and insurance not covering therapy I’m stuck feeling like I have little hope! Paying out of pocket won’t last!I’m forever grateful for my family n friends that try to make my sons life as normal as possible! But I wanna be his hero again! I want him to see that no weapon formed against me shall prosper!! I want to find my joy and happiness again, and I need your help! Any donation would go strictly to my recovery @nextstepschicago and I pray to be able to work with @neurofit360 as well!! I’m a fighter and I’ll never stop! I’m learning now that I can’t do this alone. My hope was taken from me and I’m praying you can help me get it back! I pray you take time to read MY story and find it in your heart to help! My angels and prayer worriers haven’t stop praying yet so I’m just waiting on my blessings! I understand that faith without work is dead so believe me I’m putting the work in...I’m screaming F the days I woke up wondering why he didn’t just take my life, asking God why was I left this way! I believe it’s to show people that God is still into making miracles happen and I AM a miracle! No longer will I take this humiliation and hide it. I embrace it because I know it’s something great on the way! My son needs me...the way God created me...so I’m praying for you to help me be Whole again! I believe that when prayers go up blessings come down! Be a blessing please...I’ll always and forever be grateful! #2fish
“On April 17 I woke up and I was a hairstylist, a friend, and a unapologetic vibrant woman,” she captioned in-part in an Instagram post about her recovery. “I was just really learning how to navigate through life. I was left a single mother to my 3 year old son. I watched as the life left his fathers body and blood poured out like something from a movie!”
Sinead then went on to explain that a total of 11 bullets entered the car the pair was in. She also posted a video of the physical aspect of her journey back.
On April 17, 2017 I was shot and left temporarily paralyzed in streets of Chicago, IL. But I AM HERE. On April 17 I woke up and I was a hairstylist, a friend, and a unapologetic vibrant woman. I was just really learning how to navigate through life. I was left a single mother to my 3 year old son. I watched as the life left his fathers body and blood poured out like something from a movie! A total of 11 bullets entered the car! But I survived...I constantly have to tell myself...I AM STILL HERE. Because everyday I feel more and more invisible! I wrote out my full story but it was too long to post...so I made a GoFundMe with hopes that people really read it and help me! Donations to help continue therapy to walk again is all I pray for! With no 401k and insurance not covering therapy I’m stuck feeling like I have little hope! Paying out of pocket won’t last!I’m forever grateful for my family n friends that try to make my sons life as normal as possible! But I wanna be his hero again! I want him to see that no weapon formed against me shall prosper!! I want to find my joy and happiness again, and I need your help! Any donation would go strictly to my recovery @nextstepschicago and I pray to be able to work with @neurofit360 as well!! I’m a fighter and I’ll never stop! I’m learning now that I can’t do this alone. My hope was taken from me and I’m praying you can help me get it back! I pray you take time to read MY story and find it in your heart to help! My angels and prayer worriers haven’t stop praying yet so I’m just waiting on my blessings! I understand that faith without work is dead so believe me I’m putting the work in...I’m screaming F the days I woke up wondering why he didn’t just take my life, asking God why was I left this way! I believe it’s to show people that God is still into making miracles happen and I AM a miracle! No longer will I take this humiliation and hide it. I embrace it because I know it’s something great on the way! My son needs me...the way God created me...so I’m praying for you to help me be Whole again! I believe that when prayers go up blessings come down! Be a blessing please...I’ll always and forever be grateful! #2fish
With recovery comes expenses though. If you’re as touched as we are over Sinead McCall’s story, donate to her GoFundMe here.
(Photo: David Sacks/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
Here's how you can help the family of Jimeta Sanders get everything they need for the holidays.
"Mamba Out."
COMMENTS