Watch The Miraculous Recovery Of This Young Mom Who Was Tragically Shot And Left Paralyzed

Sinead McCall was reportedly shot and left paralyzed in the streets of Chicago after witnessing the murder of her son’s father.

After being rushed to the hospital, she left the emergency room paralyzed from the waist down. Now, after months of intensive rehab, not only is she able to feel her legs again, she’s able to walk!

“On April 17 I woke up and I was a hairstylist, a friend, and a unapologetic vibrant woman,” she captioned in-part in an Instagram post about her recovery. “I was just really learning how to navigate through life. I was left a single mother to my 3 year old son. I watched as the life left his fathers body and blood poured out like something from a movie!”

Sinead then went on to explain that a total of 11 bullets entered the car the pair was in. She also posted a video of the physical aspect of her journey back.