Teen Who Was Spared In Gruesome Slaying Of His Family Now Fears He'll Be The Next Target

Isaiah Smith was the sole survivor of his immediate family’s slaying , and understandably, he’s very shaken.

Smith’s mother, 36-year-old Shanta Myers, his brother, 11-year-old Jeremiah, sister 5-year-old Shanise were found tied up with their throats slashed. Shanta’s girlfriend, 22-year-old Brandi Mells was also found dead in the same way inside their apartment on Tuesday (December 26).

Isaiah wasn’t at home at the time of the murders as he was away in Massachusetts. He told the Times Union that he’s afraid he’ll be killed next. In reflecting on the horrific crime, he says he was shattered.

“Couldn't believe it. Heartbroken,” he told CBS6. “I fell down to the ground right in the bathroom and cried thinking who would've done this?”

The 15-year-old also says he’s terrified for his safety and is even “scared to go to the corner store.”

Law enforcement has concluded that the murders were not a random act of violence and were targeted for an unknown reason.

Police Chief James Tedesco described the slayings as an act of “savagery” and that further details about the gruesome deaths would be released to the public at this time.

“After being in this business for almost 42 years, I can't describe the savagery of this. I don't have the word,” he said the next day. “The emotions of a police officer is something you repress because there is a job to be done. But no one involved in this case is ever going to forget it. Right now our job is to bring this person to justice.”