Woman Fatally Shoots Her Boyfriend's 7-Year-Old Son Before Leading Police On A Wild Car Chase

A woman has been accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend’s seven-year-old son.

According to police, Brooke Craig allegedly gunned down Kaden Green in Greenville, Texas and faces a capital murder charge from the incident.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody after she led police on a wild car chase all the way to Frisco, a suburb of Dallas. In the car with her was the murdered boy’s father, Cameron Castillo, who is thought to be a drug dealer himself. Craig is not the mother of the young boy, according to NBC5.

Authorities say they were summoned to Craig’s home on Thursday (December 28) and were informed at the same time that a seven-year-old who had sustained gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital and died shortly after.

The subsequent police chase began at around 2:45 am on Friday and ended nine miles away. No one was hurt in the chase.

No motive has yet been established for the crime and Kaden Green’s surviving siblings have been placed in foster care, according to WFAA-TV.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the family of the victim.