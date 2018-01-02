Mother Emotionally Pleas For Son To Turn Himself In After Allegedly Shooting Her Girlfriend And 11-Year-Old Stepdaughter To Death

After police in West Palm Beach and U.S. Marshals began the search for a 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his mother’s girlfriend and stepdaughter last week, his mother tearfully appeared on camera and begged for him to surrender.

Robin Denson spoke outside the West Palm Beach Police Department on Monday afternoon in order to offer a plea for her son, Marlin Larice Joseph, reported the Palm Beach Post.

“Marlin, son, I love you,” Denson said. “You know I love you, but please, turn yourself in. If you’re scared to do so, call me.”

Police have offered a $5,000 reward for the capture of Joseph.

The 26-year-old man is believed to have killed Kaladaa Crowell, 36, and her 11-year-old daughter, Kyra Inglett, following a domestic dispute on Thursday. Crowell died in her home while her daughter was pronounced dead the following morning at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Denson was Kaladaa's Crowell's girlfriend and she considered Kyra Inglett to be her stepdaughter, reported WPTV.

“Kaladaa was the sweetest person,” Denson said. “She’d give the shirt off her back to help anybody…she was my girlfriend and that was our home.”

Denson was outside Crowell’s house when shots rang out. While speaking, detectives stopped her from adding any additional details and they said the purpose of her speaking was to get her son to surrender.

Joseph was last seen Friday at a bank around 5:30 a.m. Police said he is believed to have fled in Crowell’s 2012 gray Toyota Camry. The four-door vehicle has a Florida Bethune-Cookman University tag, with the license plate number BAOMJ.

He is described as 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. He also has multiple tattoos on his face, including a cross between the eyes.

Denson said she’s had no contact with Joseph since he vanished and she has no idea where he could be.

Joseph served less than a year in prison for battery on a child. The prison time resulted from a 2013 case wherein he was accused of engaging in lewd behavior with a 13-year-old girl when he was 22.