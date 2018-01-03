Videotaped Confession Shows A Mother Admit To Beating Her 5-Year-Old Daughter To Death Then Telling Her Husband To Hide The Body

In a recently obtained video confession, an Ohio mother admitted to beating her daughter to death and telling her husband to hide the body. She even went on to explain her motive behind the killing.

While being questioned by investigators with a Stark County police force last January, Ming Ming Chen first tried to claim she had no idea how her daughter, Ashley Zhao, died. Just a day earlier, Ming Ming and her husband, Liang Zhao, had reported their daughter missing, reported Fox 8 Cleveland.

While police searched the restaurant Ming Ming and her husband owned, they took the couple in for questioning. During this time, authorities found Ashley’s body and immediately suspected the parents were to blame.

The lead detective who questioned Ming Ming noted that she showed no emotion after learning the police discovered her daughter was dead.

"I know that you're not crying. You said, 'I don't have nothing left.' Isn't that what you told me? You don't have no tears left, you don't have nothing left. Ming Ming, your daughter is dead," the detective said on the tape.

Eventually, Ming Ming could no longer lie and she admittedd to beating her daughter out of frustration at their home.

"What happened? How did she die?" The detective asked.

"I just killed her and then she died," Ming Ming answered.

The mother also said that after she killed Ashley, she asked her husband to dispose of the body, which he decided to hide in their family restaurant.

"I told my husband to take care of it," Ming Ming told the detective.

When pressured to explain why the beating occurred, Ming Ming said she was overwhelmed with work and became frustrated with her daughters disobedience. She said Ashley had spent significant time in China with her grandparents and when she returned, she was unruly.

"I need to take care of everything from the restaurant. I only have two hands. I'm not four hands girl, I'm two hands. I don't want to do that to Ashley, but you can't control yourself sometimes," Ming Ming said.

On Friday, Ming Ming plead guilty to charges that include involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. She will serve 22 years in prison and will be sent back to China after her release.