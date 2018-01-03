Teen Faces Murder Charges After Allegedly Killing New Year's Date In Bizarre Attempted Gun Robbery Gone Wrong

A Texas teen is facing hefty murder charges after being accused of killing her New Year’s Eve date when an attempted gun robbery went awry.

Yvonne Raquel Ramirez, 19, allegedly gunned down Joshua McKinney — an aspiring Marine — before 5 a.m. on Sunday in Harris County. According to prosecutors, Ramirez had only recently met McKinney and, at some point in their new relationship, she planned a heist to steal his firearms, reported KTRK..

Around 4:30 a.m., Ramirez allegedly told the cadet she had his weapons and demanded $2,000 from McKinney in exchange for their safe return. However, a witness told detectives the situation quickly turned violent and McKinney put Ramirez in a neck hold with a gun pointed at her head.

The witness then called police and, not long after, gunshots were reported in the area.

When responders arrived on scene, McKinney was found dead in the street and Ramirez suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Although she first told deputies the gun dropped and fired at McKinney, she later said she grabbed his gun and fired it in self-defense, according to KTRK.

Prosecutors said she stole his wallet and another witness saw her trying to move McKinney’s body after the shooting.

In charging documents, obtained by KHOU, Ramirez told investigators she and McKinney were getting high when he accused her of stealing his firearms. When she denied his assertions, a tense confrontation ensued and she eventually took a gun from McKinney’s backside and fired.

While searching through Ramirez’s phone, investigators found text messages wherein the teen described taking the victim’s guns.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether anyone else was involved in the alleged murder, according to the Houston Chronicle.

A former instructor at the Texas Challenge Academy said McKinney was a “standout cadet” who wanted to join the Marines.