Heartbreak After 11-Year-Old Girl Is Tragically Hit And Killed By An Amtrak Train She Didn't Hear Coming Because She Was On Her Phone

An 11-year-old girl was tragically killed on Wednesday afternoon after getting struck by an Amtrak train in Haines City, Florida.

According to Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives, Yazmin White, 11, had just left Carmelita's Food Mart and began walking through the woods. During her journey, she attempted to cross directly over the railroad tracks while wearing headphones, reported ABC Action News.

The Amtrak train's conductor told deputies he blew the train's horn repeatedly and applied the brakes. However, Yazmin was looking down at her phone while walking and did not appear to hear the warning.

The Amtrak train was traveling at approximately 68 mph. Yazmin was declared dead on scene.

"We send our deepest condolences to Yazmin's family," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told the local news station. "This is a tragedy a parent or family should never have to go through. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

No charges are pending.