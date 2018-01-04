Gay Couple Says Their Uber Driver Kicked Them Out On A Freeway Because They Kissed

After celebrating the holidays with family, a same sex Houston couple called an Uber to make sure they made it home safe. However, when they exchanged a kiss in the car, they say their driver told them to get out of the car.

Randall Magill, 28, and his fiancé Jose Chavez, 26, got engaged in Dec. 2016 during a trip to the Dominican Republic. The couple told Click2Houston that they had attended a friend’s holiday party and called an Uber because they had been drinking

The ride seemed normal until the couple shared a brief kiss across the aisle of the mini-van they were in.

“I wasn't doing anything that I wouldn't have done in public. I’m not going to embarrass myself or my fiancé by any means,” Magill told Click2Houston.

The driver then told the couple to stop kissing.

“I’ve never heard of anyone being asked to stop kissing anywhere, especially when you’re just peck on the lips,” Magill added.

Magill said the driver told them he also told a straight couple to stop kissing before them, but Magill and Chavez believe they were targeted because they are gay.

“He said, 'I can’t take you no more.' He was like, 'I’m going to have to drop you guys off,' and we said, 'That’s fine,'” Chavez told Click2Houston. “I was upset. I’ve never been told not to kiss or anything.”

“He proceeds to pull off the freeway, not in any safe space place or anything , leaves us on the corner of 59 and New Castle, right next to the concrete sound barrier,” Magill said.

The couple said they walked under the interstate bridge and had to make it to the other side of the Southwest Freeway before calling another Uber to take them home.

“I’ve never had a bad experience with Uber, this was probably, I’ll never use them again,” said Magill. “I was super disappointed. Everyone I have ever ridden with has been very nice, very respectful. Even the ones I could tell were not so comfortable with carrying us, they were very respectful.”

A representative for Uber told Click2Houston both the rider and driver reported the incident. They said they are investigating and will take appropriate action.