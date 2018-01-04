Man Receives Prison Sentence For Beating His Ex-Girlfriend And Making Her Walk Naked Down The Street While He Filmed

The Harlem man who was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and forcing her to walk down the street naked — while he filmed and antagonized her — was sentenced to two to seven years in prison, prosecutors announced during a hearing on Wednesday.

In December 2017, Jasson Melo, 26, was convicted of coercion, assault, menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated harassment, reported Buzzfeed News.

Prosecutor Cyrus R. Vance spoke out against the domestic violence and trauma he inflicted on the woman, who also happens to share a child with him.



“In this egregious case of domestic violence, Jasson Melo repeatedly assaulted the mother of his two-month-old child, forced her to walk outside in January naked, filmed his act of utter humiliation, and then disseminated it in a manner that caused it to go viral,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance told Buzzfeed. “It is my hope that anyone who is suffering from domestic violence and abuse knows that there is help available."



The actual assault took place in January 2016, when Melo and the unidentified woman began arguing about a text message she received from another man. The woman eventually told investigators their relationship had ended and she was moving out, reported New York Daily News.



"Over the course of the next two hours the defendant struck the victim repeatedly on her face and body, punching her in the ribs, stomach, and genital area," prosecutors said in a statement. "He also threatened to throw her down the stairs and strike her with a statue."



A few hours later, Melo forced his ex-girlfriend to leave her 2-month-old in the apartment and walk down the street, wearing only a towel. She told authorities he threatened to kill her if she did not comply. As she walked, he filmed and berated her.

"You’re going to pay the price like a whore, right there by the trash,” he says in the now-deleted video. “Pose with your trash.”



The ex-girlfriend has since relocated to Florida after the video went viral on social media for fear of the safety of herself and her child.

“I was devastated about everything. It was really hard,” she testified in court. “It’s still hard to get over it. It’s something that I’m going to have to live with forever.”