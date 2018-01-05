Wayment: ESPN Refuses To Suspend Katie Nolan After Calling Donald Trump ‘F*****g Stupid’

ESPN ignited a firestorm after suspending talk show host Jemele Hill for calling Donald Trump a “white supremacist” and suggesting viewers boycott Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ’ advertisers through a series of posts on Twitter. ESPN’s reaction to Hill’s violation of their social media guidelines led many to believe that the company had a strict stance on the public opinions of their hosts. Interestingly, for a white host who recently called the president “f*****g stupid,” that seems not to be the case.

While dishing on how traditional hand signs like a thumbs up transitioned into offensive gestures by conservatives during an appearance on Viceland’s Desus & Mero, Emmy award winning host Katie Nolan said Trump uses the thumbs up sign because he’s a “f*****g stupid person.”

Unlike their decision with Jemele Hill, a rep for ESPN told TMZ.com that leading sports network will not be suspending Katie Nolan for her comments. “We have looked into the totality of Nolan’s comments, they were inappropriate and we have addressed it with her,” the rep revealed.

ESPN viewers quickly took to social media questioning the company’s position on Nolan’s comments. Many accused ESPN of being hypocritical by being selective with whom they discipline and how they're disciplined.