Man Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl Told Police She 'Made A Move' On Him

After being charged with first-degree sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, an Omaha man told police the young girl “had made a move” on him.

On Thursday, Tyron S. Stapleton, 33, was charged and is being held on 10 percent of $24,000 bail. If convicted, Stapleton could be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison if convicted, reported the Omaha World-Herald.

The victim of the alleged assault, who is now 15-years-old, said during an interview that Stapleton lived with her family in their north Omaha home at the time of the incident. According to the victim, Stapleton forced her to have sexual intercourse, according to an affidavit filed in Douglas County Court.

“The victim stated that she told him to stop and pushed (him) away but Stapleton responded, ‘It’s OK. It’s OK,’” a detective with the police department wrote. “The victim stated that it hurt during the incident and (she) told Stapleton to stop again, but Stapleton said, ‘It’s OKm’ and put his hand over her mouth.”

According to the same affidavit, Stapleton admitted to living in the upstairs room of the girl’s home; however, when he was told that the girl accused him of sexual assault, he said there was “more to the story.”

“If I was to come tell you that somebody made a move on me, who’s going to believe me?” he told detective. “The girl would follow me and follow me and follow me around.”