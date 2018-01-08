Substitute Teacher And Field Hockey Coach Fired For Working For A White Supremacist Think Tank And Belonging To The Alt-Right

A substitute teacher and field hockey coach at an all-girl Catholic school in Maryland has been fired after it was learned he was a member of the “alt-right” and had connections to white supremacist Richard Spencer.

On Thursday, parents who have students attending Academy of the Holy Cross in Kensington were notified by letter that Gregory Conte was fired from his positions at, reported FOX 5.

According to the school president and CEO Kathleen Ryan Prebble, Conte had been with the school since at least August of 2014. While working with the school, Conte was involved with an “alt-right” organization and made several offensive comments on social media.

“Prior to his firing, he was successfully using an alternate identity in his work with his atrocious group,” Prebble wrote in her letter to families.

Conte, who goes by Gregory Ritter on Twitter, once tweeted, "Hitler did not commit any crimes," and shared several links to an alt-right website. According to a December article in Splinter News, Greg Ritter is the director of operations for the National Policy Institute, a white nationalist organization led by Richard Spencer, reported Buzzfeed News.

Prebble said she would be meeting with students at the school to see how they have been affected by the news.

“As for his potential impact on our girls, I conducted an investigation at the time of his firing and determined there was no reason to think that he negatively influenced any of our girls with his philosophy,” Prebble said in the letter.

Despite the controversial reasoning for his firing from the school, Conte said he has no regrets.

"I don’t regret it," Conte told FOX 5. "I obviously liked working at the school and I miss everybody, but I understand the political situation and I expected them to act as they did."

"The school is just trying to protect its own position," Conte added. "I get why they are doing that. They are doing it because they are put in an awkward position where they have employed somebody with whom they had no problem and whose views did not at all adversely affect their school’s operations."