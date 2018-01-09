'Disgusted' Father Turns In His Own 17-Year-Old Son After Finding Photo Of Naked Little Girl On His Phone

A Missouri father reported his teenage son to authorities after discovering what appeared to be child pornography on his son’s phone.

17-year-old Andrew Spensberger, of O’Fallon, Missouri, was arrested and now faces child pornography charges. Spensberger’s father, Paul, saw the images when he confiscated his son’s phone on Dec. 30 for bad behavior, reported FOX 2 in St. Louis.

While looking through his phone, he found images of a sleeping 2-year-old, who was a relative of Andrew’s girlfriend.

According to the DailyMail.com, Paul was “disgusted” by the images and knew the responsible next step was to contact the police.

Paul allegedly told the DailyMail.com his son was planning to sell the pictures to a classmate he suspected was a pedophile. According to the news source, Andrew was in a bind for money and was going to sell the images for “$350.”

Although Paul reported his son for possessing the images, he believes Andrew was not using them for anything sexual. Paul knows that his son is scared about the possible consequence, yet he still believes he made the right decision.

“He feels like s**t. He feels remorse and he is scared, he’s facing time in prison,” Paul is quoted on DailyMail.com. “I could go and get him but he needs to learn.”

Andrew remains in a county jail on $10,000 bond.