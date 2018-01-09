17-Year-Old Files Complaint Against Apple After Her iPhone 7 Plus Allegedly Burned And Scarred Her Stomach

A 17-year-old girl is filing a complaint against Apple after her iPhone 7 Plus allegedly burned her stomach and left a dark scar.

Tina Pierre told Click Orlando she was texting when she put her phone down on her stomach and was waiting for a reply. Just minutes later, she said she began to feel pain at the site where her phone was placed.

"It was really painful. It was, like, extremely painful," Pierre told the Orlando news station.

Pierre said her phone was hot to the touch and when she and her father examined her stomach, they found a burn mark in the shape of her phone.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God,'" Pierre added.

According to Pierre, the burn mark got darker with each day that passed and is still visible nearly two months later. When the teen sent pictures of the injury to Apple, she said the company’s employees seemed more concerned with troubleshooting the phone than her burn.

"So they just kept asking me, 'Well, how's the phone doing? You need to send the phone in,'" Pierre said. "And I was like, 'What's going on with my stomach?'"

Pierre said a representative promised to send her an upgrade; however, she only received another iPhone 7 Plus, which she said still gets warm.

When Pierre and her father brought up the burn to Apple, she said they did not seem to be believe their product cause the injury.

One message between Pierre and a representative read, "I am sorry to hear about the discomfort you feel," and another stated, "I hope you get better and start to feel well soon."

The company asked Pierre to send in the phone and once they examined it, Apple engineers reportedly found no defects with the device.

Apple has not yet commented on Pierre’s case or how many iPhone 7 Plus customers have complained about overheating devices.

Pierre said she was hoping for some help from Apple so she could afford to see a doctor about her scar. Her father declined to comment on this story due to the sensitive nature of his job but said he wanted his daughter's story to be told.