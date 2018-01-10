Conservative Poll Shows Oprah Would Beat Trump By 10 Points In A 2020 Presidential Run

After the inspiring speech given by Oprah Winfrey at the Golden Globes, a presidential poll was conducted and revealed she would beat Donald Trump by 10 points in a hypothetical 2020 election.

According to conservative-leaning pollster Rasmussen, 48 percent of the poll’s respondents said they would favor Oprah over Trump, who only had 38 percent of people say they would reelect him.

Of the Democrats who were polled, 76 percent said they would support Winfrey, along with 22 percent of Republicans and 44 percent of independents.

When it comes to the Republican respondents, 66 percent said they would support the president, while 12 percent of Democrats and 38 percent of independents would reelect the president.

Rasmussen polled 1,000 likely voters the two days following Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech. The poll has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Pressure for Oprah to run for president in 2020 grew after her speech and comments from those closest to her. Although her partner Stedman Graham was quoted as saying Oprah would run for president if the people wanted her to, the quote was later clarified by Oprah’s friend Gayle King during CBS’ This Morning.

Trump was asked about Oprah running during a recent cabinet meeting, and he said, “Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah.”

The White House also said that Trump would “welcome the challenge” to run against Winfrey.