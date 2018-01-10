Shocking Video Shows Louisiana Teacher Dragged From School Board Meeting And Arrested After Questioning Superintendent's Pay Raise

A Louisiana school districted is facing scrutiny after a viral video showed a teacher being handcuffed after questioning if the school's superintendent should receive a raise.

The incident took place on Monday during a meeting for the Vermilion Parish School Board. At one point a public comment period was allowed which is when teacher, Deyshia Hargrave stood up to oppose Superintendent Jerome Puyau receiving a raise, reported NPR.

"I have a serious issue with a superintendent or any person in a position of leadership getting any type of raise," she said in the video. "It's absurd that we're even considering giving someone a raise when these teachers are working this hard and not getting a dime."

The board then voted to approve the raise for Puyau, reportedly moving his salary from around $110,000 to more than $140,000.

Hargrave then asked the room, "How are you even going to take a raise?" she asked. "It's basically taking our money."

This prompted a security officer, later identified as a deputy city marshal paid by the school board, to approach Hargrave.

"You're going to leave or I'm going to remove you. Take your things and go," he said.

After she left the room, the security officer forcibly put Hargrave in handcuffs as other teachers looked on. The video of the arrest has been viewed over a million times and received outrage from people across the country.