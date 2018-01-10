White Pastor Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Teen Receives Standing Ovation While Black Pastor Accused Of Similar Crime Is Arrested

As the #MeToo movement continues to pick up momentum, women across the country are bravely taking a stand against men who have sexually assaulted them. In recent news, two pastors, one white and one Black, were accused. However, the Black former pastor is the only one facing jail time.

Glenn Tyrone Collins, a former pastor of Fayetteville, North Carolina, has been charged with 142 charges of child sex crimes, including the rapes of four children, reported WTVD-TV.

According to detectives, Collins raped four children repeatedly between 1996 and 2009. The case came to the attention of police when one of the victims finally came forward after suffering years of emotional trauma.

"This person was going through emotional trauma when they told the mother, so a lot of times none of us know that folks are being violated, particularly folks they hold in high esteem," Police Capt. Darry Whitaker told the local news station.

In court on Tuesday, Collins pleaded with a judge by saying he was a pillar in the community and that he wasn't "guilty of this stuff."



However, Fayetteville Police say they are in possession of enough data and evidence to prosecute.



Collins is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $3.75 million secured bond.

This story varies greatly with Andy Savage, a white pastor of a Memphis megachurch who was recently accused of sexually assaulting a teen in 1998.

Jules Woodson wrote an email to Savage wherein she said, "Do you remember that night that you were supposed to drive me home from church and instead drove me to a deserted back road and sexually assaulted me?"

Although she never received a response, Savage admitted that he had engaged in a “sexual incident” with a high school student 20 years ago in Texas. He brought up the "incident" to his congregation, who gave him a standing ovation.

“Until now, I did not know there was unfinished business with Jules,” Mr. Savage, 42, said during the service, which was streamed live online. “Jules, I am deeply sorry for my actions 20 years ago. I remain committed to cooperate with you toward forgiveness and healing.”

After his address, Savage's church members stood and applauded him for about 20 seconds.

Woodson, however, was devastated by his address and subsequent ovation. While speaking with the New York Times, she said she was in disbelief.

“It’s disgusting,” she tearfully told the Times.

On her blog, Woodson recounted the alleged assault and how it emotionally scarred her.

"It was dark outside. As he was driving me towards my home, he passed the turn he should have made to go to my house," she wrote.

"We reached a dead end and he turned the truck around before putting it in park. We were stopped, and he turned the headlights off. Suddenly, Andy unzipped his jeans and pulled out his penis. He asked me to suck it. I was scared and embarrassed, but I did it. I remember feeling that this must mean that Andy loved me. He then asked me to unbutton my shirt. I did. He started touching me over my bra and then lifted my bra up and began touching my breasts."

"After what I believe to have been about 5 minutes of this going on, he suddenly stopped, got out of the truck and ran around the back and to my side before falling to his knees. I quickly buttoned my shirt back up and got out of the truck. Now I was terrified and ashamed. I remember him pleading, while he was on his knees with his hands up on his head, ‘Oh my god, oh my god. What have I done? Oh my god, I'm so sorry. You can't tell anyone Jules, please. You have to take this to the grave with you.’ He said that several times. My fear and shame quickly turned to anger."

Although Savage claimed the incident had been "dealt with," Woodson heavily disagreed because it was never reported to law enforcement. It is not clear whether the case could be investigated, as most sexual assault crimes in Texas have a statute of limitations.

“I just hope that by me coming forward that I would give courage to one other person,” Jules told the Times. “It doesn’t matter if I was his only victim. What matters is that this was a big problem and continues to go on.”