Woman Who Falsely Reported Being Kidnapped And Gang Raped By Black Men Sentenced To Additional Prison Time For Trying To Escape

A Michigan woman who was convicted of falsely reporting that she was violently kidnapped and raped by a group of men will spend up to four years in prison after pleading guilty to resisting and obstructing police.

Leiha Ann-Sue Artman, 27, of Montague was sentenced to 13 months to four years in the Michigan Department of Corrections on Jan. 4, her 27th birthday.

Artman told Muskegon County Circuit Judge Annette Smedley that addiction fueled many of the issues she faced in the last several years.

"I don't want to die before I reach 30," she told Smedley, according to MLive.com.

Artman, who first filed the report in March 2016, told authorities she was abducted from the driveway of her home by four Black men who threw her in the trunk and drove away. She alleged she was then beaten and sexually assaulted.

Artman’s boyfriend told Michigan State Police troopers that two days after the alleged kidnapping, he received text messages demanding money for Artman's safe return, according to court documents. In several photos sent in the text messages, Artman appeared to be gagged and bleeding from her head. Artman said she was eventually able to call her boyfriend, who was able to pick her up at a location close to her home.

Later on, she admitted to making up the story and was sent to a residential jail alternative program.

She then had several parole violations and was sent to jail. In Oct. 2016, she was taken to Mercy Health's Hackley Campus, where she allegedly tried to run away from officers, who quickly detained her.

"Ms. Leiha Ann-Sue Artman was transported from the Muskegon County Jail to Hackley Hospital based upon information provided by her indicating that she may have been sexually assaulted prior to arriving at the jail," Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat told MLive.

During her recent hearing, Artman told Smedley that her life had "completely spiraled out of control," and said she needs "professional help."

"Ms. Artman, I sure hope this is the last time," Smedley told Artman after delivering her sentence.

Previous arrest warrants were issued against Artman on June 20 when Artman used alcohol and cocaine on two separate occasions. Another warrant was issued on July 18 for failing to submit to substance abuse testing and a third on Sept. 7 for use of cocaine, records show.

It still remains unclear why Artman made up the story about being raped.