'Shithole' Was Projected Onto The D.C. Trump International Hotel

Donald Trump’s “shithole” comment is really catching up with him.

Last week, during a closed-door meeting with cabinet members and Congressional leaders, Trump reportedly referred to Haiti, El Salvador and numerous African nations as “shitholes.”

Well, some brilliant person decided to project Trump’s most recent racist remarks on his own hotel in Washington D.C. for, according to the Washington Post, for approximately 40 minutes.

The projections first appeared on visual artist Robin Bell’s Twitter feed Saturday (January 13). Bell famously projected “Emoluments Welcome” and “Pay Trump Bribes Here.”

Along with “Shithole” being projected on the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., the phrases “The President of the United States is a Known Racist and Nazi Sympathizer,” “The President Distracts us From Politics That are Harming us,” and “This is not Normal.”

See video of the projection below.