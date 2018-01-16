Community Stunned After Uncle Fatally Shoots His 16-Year-Old Niece Before Killing Himself In Murder-Suicide

Police in the Poconos are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide involving a 63-year-old man and his niece.

According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police, Freddie Simmons fatally shot the 16-year-old girl several times before turning the gun on himself. The shooting deaths took place in the same room of a home in Coolbaugh Township, reported WFMZ.

Police were called to the Simmons' home around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night. At the scene, they found the female victim, who was shot multiple times, and Simmons, who suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

Before the shooting, Simmons allegedly penned a suicide note which said he was “taking the juvenile with him,” reported to the Pocono Record.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Neighbors of the Simmons family were generally shocked such a violent act took place in their community.

"I was told to get back in the house," neighbor Dereck Dailey told WFMZ.

Dailey, who lives two houses down from the home where the bodies were discovered, saw heavy police activity on the night of the shooting.

"Just peaceful, calm people you would never assume that anything even close to this would occur," said Dailey.

"We're still somewhat confused and shocked and sad.”

Police say other family members were home at the time of the shooting and some even ran to the neighbors for help.

Police are not releasing the name of the 16-year-old victim in the case.