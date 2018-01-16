Parents Heartbroken After Human Remains Are Identified As Their 22-Year-Old Son Last Seen Headed Out For A Date With A Girl He Met On An App

The human remains found along a highway in the Washington, D.C., area last October have been identified as a 22-year-old man who went missing after leaving to meet a woman from a dating app.

On Thursday, D.C. police confirmed the remains found in Prince George’s County, Maryland, belonged to Marty William McMillan Jr., who had been shot multiple times, reported the Washington Post.

The medical examiner in Maryland ruled his death a homicide, and police said they believe he was killed in the District.

McMillan disappeared April 23 from his home in Southeast Washington after telling his family he was going on a date with a woman he met on the dating app Plenty of Fish.

"His mom is going crazy. His grandma is going crazy. I definitely want to know exactly what happened or where my son is," his father, Marty McMillan Sr., told NBC News shortly after his disappearance.

After his disappearance, McMillan’s relatives found his car, which his grandmother had just bought for him. His bank cards were also used after his disappearance, said police.

According to their preliminary investigation, police believe McMillan was shot inside a D.C. home. McMillan's last phone call he made was to the woman he was supposed to meet, investigators told his family.

However, investigators questioned the woman after his disappearance, she told them she didn't have her phone when he called and they never met up.

After McMillan's disappearance, his family launched a campaign to find him and spent every weekend searching for him.

No arrest has been made.