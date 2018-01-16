Disgusting Video Shows Pizza Shop Manager Violently Assaulting A Black Woman For Trying To Use The Restaurant's Bathroom

People Are Hilariously Slamming Donald Trump Jr.'s Temper Tantrum Over NBC's Tweet About Oprah Being 'Our Future President'
After allegedly assaulting a Black woman who was attempting to use the bathroom at a pizza restaurant, the business manager was fired and arrested on charges of assault. Now members of community are boycotting the establishment.
Jade Martin, 34, told Pittsburgh police she stopped at Pizza Milano to use the bathroom on her way home from a bar on Friday night. When she entered the restaurant, she was allegedly stopped by the manager, and a physical encounter followed, reported the Post-Gazette.
The pizza restaurant manager, Mahmut Yilmaz, 41, was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault after a video of the assault was posted to Facebook. In the video, Yilmaz can be seen arguing with Martin, then later slamming her to the ground, bashing her head against the floor.
“Listen, you gotta go,” Yilmaz can be heard telling Martin. He then pushed her, and she can be heard saying repeatedly, “Push me again.” At one point, Martin tried to walk past Yilmaz, who grabbed her arm and pulled her back toward the door, shouting, “I said please!”
When Pittsburgh police were called to the scene, Martin appeared disoriented but did not appear hurt to the officers. Yilmaz said he told Martin to leave because of her “loud and disruptive” behavior, according to the police report. Neither he nor other customers at the restaurant mentioned a physical altercation, the report states.
However, officers were called to Mercy Hospital hours later when Martin was being treated for a headache. She told police she was diagnosed with a concussion. She didn’t remember much about the incident and had been “very foggy” since then.
Martin is also facing defiant trespass and disorderly conduct charges in the incident.
On Monday, protesters gathered in front of Pizza Milano in an effort to get the restaurant to be permanently shut down, reported CBS Pittsburgh.
“From what I saw, I felt like that he attempted to do grave bodily harm to that young lady,” Pa. Rep. Jake Wheatley said at the protest Monday.
The restaurant has been closed since Saturday.
Mr. Yilmaz’s bail was set at $5,000, court records show.
(Photo: Allegheny County Jail)
