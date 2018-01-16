Disgusting Video Shows Pizza Shop Manager Violently Assaulting A Black Woman For Trying To Use The Restaurant's Bathroom

After allegedly assaulting a Black woman who was attempting to use the bathroom at a pizza restaurant , the business manager was fired and arrested on charges of assault. Now members of community are boycotting the establishment.

Jade Martin, 34, told Pittsburgh police she stopped at Pizza Milano to use the bathroom on her way home from a bar on Friday night. When she entered the restaurant, she was allegedly stopped by the manager, and a physical encounter followed, reported the Post-Gazette.

The pizza restaurant manager, Mahmut Yilmaz, 41, was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault after a video of the assault was posted to Facebook. In the video, Yilmaz can be seen arguing with Martin, then later slamming her to the ground, bashing her head against the floor.

“Listen, you gotta go,” Yilmaz can be heard telling Martin. He then pushed her, and she can be heard saying repeatedly, “Push me again.” At one point, Martin tried to walk past Yilmaz, who grabbed her arm and pulled her back toward the door, shouting, “I said please!”