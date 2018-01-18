Man Who Crashed Car Into Icy River And Left Dying Girlfriend In The Passenger Seat To Drown Charged With Causing A Death

A New Jersey man was arrested and now faces multiple charges in connection to the death of a 23-year-old woman who was left to drown in an icy river.

On Sunday, Jacob T. Garrett, 24, was reportedly driving at a high speed in Burlington City when he hit a parked minivan, crashed through a barrier, and plunged into the Delaware River. Although he was able to escape the scene, Garrett left passenger Stephanie White in the car.

Garrett has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, causing a death while driving with a suspended license, and endangering an injured victim, reported the Burlington County Times.

According to witnesses, Garrett stood on top of the submerged vehicle and yelled for bystanders to help “his girlfriend.” After he was pulled out of the chilly water by several passersby, he fled.

When first responders arrived on scene, White was still in the vehicle with her seatbelt on. She was then removed from the vehicle and transported to Lourdes Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Burlington police used a K-9 named Kobi to locate Garrett at a Burlington Towne Center light-rail platform, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. Police stopped the train and Garrett was located by officers.

Garrett is being held in jail and will be scheduled for a first appearance at the Burlington County Courthouse in Mount Holly.