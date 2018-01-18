Man Sickened After He Horrifically Discovers Cemetery Moved His Mother's Body To A Different Plot Without Giving Him Notice

Twice a year, a California man travels to his home state of Pennsylvania to visit and pray at his mother’s grave. However, during a recent visit, his mother’s casket had been moved to another plot, and the cemetery never informed him of the change.

Shawn Porter first realized something was wrong when he noticed the new headstone he bought was not in place, reported Fox 29.

"Who's grave am I praying at? What body or what spirit that I'm attaching myself to that's particularly in my mother's grave that's not my mother?” Porter said he asked himself.

Porter says he never received word from Eden Cemetery in Darby that any changes had been made. He routinely visits his mother’s grave to connect with her spiritually and couldn't believe he was not even near her casket.

When he questioned the cemetery, he says they not only admitted to moving his mother to another plot entirely, but they also accidentally placed the new headstone on the wrong grave.

Porter says he demanded cemetery staff show him his mother's casket.

"I physically was sick to my stomach and got a little dizzy because I had to watch them dig a grave up that had my mother in it," he told Fox 29.

According to Porter, a manager called and explained his mother's body was moved after they realized her original plot where she was buried had actually belonged to someone else. Although the cemetery apologized and offered a full a refund, Porter says this does little to take away from his hurt.

"What sort of behavior do you indulge in to desecrate a grave and move it without the consent of the family?" he asked Fox 29.

"I'm just hurt and I hope that it doesn't happen to anybody else."