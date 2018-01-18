White Supremacists Have Killed More People In Domestic Acts Of Terrorism Than Muslims In 2017

According to official records for violent extremism in the U.S. for the year 2017, white supremacists were responsible for more extremism-related deaths than any other group combined.

A report from the Anti-Defamation League’s Center for Extremism revealed right-wing extremists or white supremacists were responsible for 71 percent of all deaths from domestic terrorism in the U.S. last year.

In the last year, the country experienced 34 extremist-related killings and of those attacked, 18 were committed by white supremacists. These attacks include the death of Richard W. Collins III, a Bowie State University student killed hours before his graduation by Sean Urbanski, the motorized attack during the Charlottesville rally which killed Heather Heyer, and fatal stabbing of a Black man in New York City by Maryland white supremacist James Harris Jackson.

The Anti-Defamation League did include two killings from “Black extremists” including Kori Muhammad, who went on a shooting spree in Fresno, Calif and Derick Lamont Brown, the former chairman of the New Black Panther Party who shot and killed his father before killing himself.

Despite the high number of attacks performed by white supremacists, the Trump administration continues to push a narrative that we needed to be protected from Muslims coming from countries on ban list.