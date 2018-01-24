Surveillance Video Captures Horrific Moment A 3-Year-Old Toddler Sitting In A Car Seat Is Fatally Struck During A Shootout

Georgia State Soccer Player Suspended From Team And Withdraws From School After Saying 'N*****s' On Finsta Page
Surveillance video from a liquor store parking lot in Compton revealed the horrifying moment a stray bullet from a shootout went into a car and fatally struck a 3-year-old boy dead.
The shooting took place on Saturday evening and deputies say it was gang related, reported KTLA.
In the clip, footage, a man walks out of a store and approaches a white vehicle before pulling out a gun and opening fire on a different dark-colored vehicle. The male driver of the dark-colored sedan then takes out his own gun and fires back at the white car, which is where 3-year-old Franklin Ponros was sitting in a car seat, investigators said.
After the shooting, the couple in the white car drove to a Mexican restaurant where someone called 911. Ponros was then rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The man suspected of participating in the shootout turned himself in to police on Monday afternoon.
Dwayne Christopher Ward, 29, surrendered to the East Los Angeles sheriff’s station with his attorney, authorities said.
A GoFundMe page created by Ponros’ uncle was created and already raised nearly $4,000 of the $10,000 goal.
"My nephew Franklin was only 3 years old and was full of life. He was always so positive and had a warm smile," the page stated. "Unfortunately, he was in the middle of a crossfire and his life ended short."
Ward has a criminal record and is currently on parole for robbery, a sheriff's Capt. Michael Thatcher said. Ward is being held without bail.
(Photo: KTLA 5 News)
