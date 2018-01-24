Surveillance Video Captures Horrific Moment A 3-Year-Old Toddler Sitting In A Car Seat Is Fatally Struck During A Shootout

Surveillance video from a liquor store parking lot in Compton revealed the horrifying moment a stray bullet from a shootout went into a car and fatally struck a 3-year-old boy dead.

The shooting took place on Saturday evening and deputies say it was gang related, reported KTLA.

In the clip, footage, a man walks out of a store and approaches a white vehicle before pulling out a gun and opening fire on a different dark-colored vehicle. The male driver of the dark-colored sedan then takes out his own gun and fires back at the white car, which is where 3-year-old Franklin Ponros was sitting in a car seat, investigators said.

After the shooting, the couple in the white car drove to a Mexican restaurant where someone called 911. Ponros was then rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.