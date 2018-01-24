Therapist Charged With Sexual Exploitation After Allegedly Touching A Patient's 'Inner Thigh, Breast, And Groin' During A Session

An Iowa counselor was arrested Monday on charges of sexual exploitation by a counselor/therapist after allegedly inappropriately making sexual advances towards an adult client.

Aracely Schutters of Bettendorf, is accused of engaging in unwanted kissing and touching with the unnamed while at her private residence, reported Quad-City Times.

According to police, Schutters, 45, invited a client to her home on Dec. 4 to further discuss some of the issues her client was experiencing.

Schutters had been employed as the client's therapist at The Compass in Bettendorf for the last year and a half, according to the arrest affidavit.

The client said she never met Schutters outside of her office. While the two were at the counselor’s home, they got into Schutter’s hot tub with the intent of continuing their discussion surrounding several issues the client faced throughout the day.

"Schutters the allegedly tried to get the patient to drink several alcoholic drinks and engaged in unwanted kissing and touching of the victim’s inner thigh, breast, and groin,” police told KWQC.

According to the affidavit, Schutters said something to the effect of “this is so wrong, I can’t be your counselor anymore.”

The client then exited the hot out of the hot tub and left Schutters' home. Although Schutters later apologized through text messages and a phone call, the client reported the incident to police two days later, according to Bettendorf Police Captain Keith Kimball.

In an interview with police, Schutters admitted that she kissed the client in the hot tub, according to the affidavit.

Schutters’ felony charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.

She posted $5,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the Scott County jail at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday.