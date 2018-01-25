Is Venus Williams Gearing Up For A Trip Down The Aisle?

Could Venus Williams be following in the footsteps of her younger sister Serena and be headed for wedded bliss? Recent pics of the tennis superstar suggests that she and boyfriend Nicholas Hammond just may be engaged.

The seven-time grand slam champion was spotted in a Sydney, Australia airport rocking a dazzling diamond ring. Engagement rumors immediately took off because of the diamond’s placement on her left ring finger, and the fact that Williams attempted to conceal her left hand behind a straw hat.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 25, 2018 at 1:57pm PST

Reps for Williams reportedly shut down engagement rumors in a statement to The Daily Mail. The couple is rumored to have been dating for several months now. Hammond even served as Venus’ date to Serena Williams’ November wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Written by BET Staff