Is Venus Williams Gearing Up For A Trip Down The Aisle?

Is Venus Williams Gearing Up For A Trip Down The Aisle?

Recent photos of the tennis superstar suggests she might be preparing to tie the knot.

Published 7 hours ago

Could Venus Williams be following in the footsteps of her younger sister Serena and be headed for wedded bliss? Recent pics of the tennis superstar suggests that she and boyfriend Nicholas Hammond just may be engaged.

The seven-time grand slam champion was spotted in a Sydney, Australia airport rocking a dazzling diamond ring. Engagement rumors immediately took off because of the diamond’s placement on her left ring finger, and the fact that Williams attempted to conceal her left hand behind a straw hat.

Reps for Williams reportedly shut down engagement rumors in a statement to The Daily Mail.

The couple is rumored to have been dating for several months now. Hammond even served as Venus’ date to Serena Williams’ November wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news