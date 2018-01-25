Wife Frames Husband By Downloading Child Porn On His Phone And Falsely Reporting He Raped A 13-Year-Old Girl

An Arkansas woman was arrested after attempting to frame her husband by downloading child pornography onto his phone and reporting he raped a 13-year-old girl.

According to police in Siloam Springs, Cherie Renee Bolton, 33, faces felony charges in connection with downloading child pornography and filing a false police report, reported 5 News Online.

Bolton told authorities she was angry with her husband when he wouldn’t let her see her kids, so she downloaded the sexually explicit images during a methamphetamine bender, according to a probable cause report.

Bolton went to police on May 24, 2017 and claimed her husband sexually assaulted the young teen and that he also physically attacked Bolton when she caught him, according to the affidavit.

Bolton produced three images of child pornography and as well as what appeared to be a bruise on her ribs, yet investigators were unable to positively identify the mark as a bruise.

During the investigation, police discovered Bolton was kicked out of her home by her husband two days before she reported his alleged misconduct. Investigators also discovered the child pornography images that were on his phone were originally downloaded by Bolton on May 23.

Bolton’s husband and the young girl also denied any sexual abuse occurred.

Bolton admitted to being kicked out of the house and going to a motel in Oklahoma where she and a man she met on Craigslist used meth. Bolton said she thinks she downloaded the images while she was at the motel, but said she wasn’t sure, according to the affidavit.

Bolton is free on a $75,000 bond. Her arraignment is set for March 5 in Benton County Circuit Court.