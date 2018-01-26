5 High School Boys Accused Of Taking Turns Raping A 13-Year-Old Girl After Inviting Her Over To Watch Netflix

Five high school boys in Florida have been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in Aug. 2017. Four of the boys have been arrested for sexual battery while the fifth boy still has an arrest that is pending, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Four of the suspects’ identities have not been released because they are minors; however, news outlets have identified the only adult suspect as 18-year-old Timothy Hinds, reported WFLA.

The unidentified victim told officers with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office that she snuck out of her home last summer when one of the suspects invited her over to watch Netflix. When she arrived to the boy’s home, he took her into a bedroom, and they watched television.

Less than an hour later, the four other suspects arrived at the boy’s. According to the victim, the boy left the room and talked with the other boys about her age and about her being a virgin.

After a moment, the boy returned to his bedroom and told the victim to undress. When she refused he allegedly removed her clothing, got on top of her and forced sexual contact.

Once he was finished, he left the room and one by one the other boys entered the room, raped her, and left.

When questioned about the allegations, of the boys denied having contact with the victim; however, he later on said he and his four friends had consensual sex with the girl.

According to WFLA, the teenage boys all attended Braden River High School.

The Manatee County School District released a statement:

“The alleged incident did not occur at a school, or at a school function. Due to student privacy concerns no further information can be provided. This remains a Law Enforcement matter and any further information needs to be addressed by Law Enforcement.”

The teenage boys were taken to the Juvenile Booking Facility. One arrest is still pending.