Racist Snapchat Video Shows White High School Teen Say 'Black Lives Don't Matter' And They Should Be 'Picking Cotton'

After a white teen who attends South Hadley High School in Massachusetts posted racist and homophobic videos to Snapchat, students are demanding disciplinary action be taken toward the student involved.

In the videos, the sophomore sat in front of an American flag while talking explicitly about Black people.

"Black lives don't matter, they should be out there picking my cotton, and they should do my f*****g work for me," she said in one video.

"I think I'm living pretty good. Like, all my friends are white, none of them are gay and we drink on the weekends, we all Juul [a nicotine vape device,] it's actually a pretty good life," she said in a second video. "I'm not a piece of s**t. And any queer, any black person, that's a piece of s**t because black people literally look like s**t."