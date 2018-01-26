Racist Snapchat Video Shows White High School Teen Say 'Black Lives Don't Matter' And They Should Be 'Picking Cotton'

Georgia State Soccer Player Suspended From Team And Withdraws From School After Saying 'N*****s' On Finsta Page
After a white teen who attends South Hadley High School in Massachusetts posted racist and homophobic videos to Snapchat, students are demanding disciplinary action be taken toward the student involved.
In the videos, the sophomore sat in front of an American flag while talking explicitly about Black people.
"Black lives don't matter, they should be out there picking my cotton, and they should do my f*****g work for me," she said in one video.
"I think I'm living pretty good. Like, all my friends are white, none of them are gay and we drink on the weekends, we all Juul [a nicotine vape device,] it's actually a pretty good life," she said in a second video. "I'm not a piece of s**t. And any queer, any black person, that's a piece of s**t because black people literally look like s**t."
By Tuesday, the video became such a viral topic of conversation, administrators of the school released a statement to MassLive saying they are addressing the student.
"It was an incident that happened and did not happen on South Hadley High School grounds and was not directed at a South Hadley High School student," Vice Principal Patrick Lemiuex said. "That behavior is not tolerated at South Hadley High School and is being dealt with appropriately."
On Wednesday morning, South Hadley Public Schools sent a letter to all the schools in the district saying counseling services are available for students affected by the offensive videos.
On Thursday, several dozen students walked out of South Hadley High School in response to the video, reported MassLive.
"We decided to walk because the video was very vulgar, had very explicit terms," said Calvin Bridges, a senior at the high school.
Students marched up the street and wore red as a symbol of unity. The students received support from multiple vehicles driving past, some honking, others waving and smiling.
