Heartbreak After Missing 16-Year Old Girl’s Body Was Found Suspiciously In Wooded Area

The young woman went missing on January 12 in Alexandria. According to her mother’s Facebook page, Jholie left her house at 4:15 pm to go to a party in Norfolk.

Fairfax County Police say officers made the shocking discovery of her body in a wooded area just off a path in Woodlawn park at around 11 am Friday (January 26). Curiously, her body was “almost entirely covered by leaves and brush,” officials said.

According to WTVR, the body was later taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas.