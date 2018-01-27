Heartbreak After Missing 16-Year Old Girl’s Body Was Found Suspiciously In Wooded Area

Georgia State Soccer Player Suspended From Team And Withdraws From School After Saying 'N*****s' On Finsta Page
Fairfax, Virginia authorities believe they’ve discovered the body of 16-year-old Jholie Moussa.
The young woman went missing on January 12 in Alexandria. According to her mother’s Facebook page, Jholie left her house at 4:15 pm to go to a party in Norfolk.
Fairfax County Police say officers made the shocking discovery of her body in a wooded area just off a path in Woodlawn park at around 11 am Friday (January 26). Curiously, her body was “almost entirely covered by leaves and brush,” officials said.
According to WTVR, the body was later taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas.
We are saddened to report the body found in Woodlawn Park today appears to be missing 16-year-old Jholie Moussa. A homicide investigation is underway. https://t.co/8mGXbYKOuw pic.twitter.com/B7JVQ5uqWI— Fairfax County Police (@fairfaxpolice) January 26, 2018
It is unclear how Moussa passed away. Publicly, authorities are not allowed to reveal details about the death of a minor without parental consent.
"In the event the body is identified as a juvenile, due to a new state law, we are prohibited from providing almost any information at all unless parental consent is provided," officials said. "This law went into effect on July 1st of last year. It prohibits Virginia law enforcement agencies from directly or indirectly identifying deceased juvenile victims of crime."
It’s also not certain if the body is officially Jholie Moussa’s, however police do believe strongly that they located her remains.
Previously, the FBI Washington Field Office alongside the Fairfax County Police Department sought out the public’s help for information about the case. They’re still seeking leads as to her disappearance and likely passing. You can help by visiting here.
Watch WTVR’s news package about Jholie Moussa’s passing below.
