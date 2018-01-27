This 13-Year-Old Boy Survived A Fall That Put A Six-Inch Nail Through His Skull, Piercing His Brain

The 13-year-old boy from Maryland is home from the hospital after a horrific ordeal that saw him fall from a branch while attempting to build a treehouse.

On January 20, USA Today reports that after he hit the ground a five-foot-long wooden board with a large construction screw fell on-top of his head piercing his skull and brain.

“I thought something was stuck in my hair,” Darius told the newspaper on Friday (January 26), the day of his release. At the time of his fall he says he was “in a lot of pain.”

Apparently, it was Darius’ two cousins that really saved the day. They spotted Foreman walking around the yard with the giant board stuck to his head and ran to get their mother who subsequently had him lie down while she dial 911.

Paramedics then cut part of the board off so he could fit into the ambulance. Darius was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury and then medevaced to Baltimore.