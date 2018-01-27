This 13-Year-Old Boy Survived A Fall That Put A Six-Inch Nail Through His Skull, Piercing His Brain

Georgia State Soccer Player Suspended From Team And Withdraws From School After Saying 'N*****s' On Finsta Page
Darius Foreman is one lucky kid.
The 13-year-old boy from Maryland is home from the hospital after a horrific ordeal that saw him fall from a branch while attempting to build a treehouse.
On January 20, USA Today reports that after he hit the ground a five-foot-long wooden board with a large construction screw fell on-top of his head piercing his skull and brain.
“I thought something was stuck in my hair,” Darius told the newspaper on Friday (January 26), the day of his release. At the time of his fall he says he was “in a lot of pain.”
Apparently, it was Darius’ two cousins that really saved the day. They spotted Foreman walking around the yard with the giant board stuck to his head and ran to get their mother who subsequently had him lie down while she dial 911.
Paramedics then cut part of the board off so he could fit into the ambulance. Darius was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury and then medevaced to Baltimore.
Unbelievable story! 13 year old Salisbury boy will be fine after a screw with a big board attached got impaled in his brain. Darius Foreman fell while building a treehouse. Tonight the Johns Hopkins doctor who got the screw out says it was a millimeter from killing him. pic.twitter.com/wvKFVFZR91— Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) January 27, 2018
Scans of Foreman’s head showed what the screw looked like in his head. Dr. Alan R. Cohen, chief of pediatric neurosurgery at Hopkins, said that because of the screw’s location doctors didn’t have much time to make a decision about what to do.
“We went slowly and carefully, and we managed to get the thing out,” he said. A titanium plate was then placed in the young boy’s skull.
Darius Foreman will be on intravenous antibiotics for the week since returning home from the hospital, but it’s a very small price to pay for what could’ve been a much more grim outcome.
Shoutout to the young man for hanging in there and being tough.
(Photo: the-lightwriter/Getty Images)
