Donald Trump Says He 'Deeply Respects' African Countries In Wake Of Infamous 'Shithole' Comments

Donald Trump is attempting to change course on his hating people of color stance.

In a letter sent to African leaders this week, which was obtained by NBC News, the president says he “deeply respects” the people of Africa and promised "strong and respectful relationships" with the continent's countries.

The letter comes before a planned African Union summit in Ethiopia, which is scheduled to take place this weekend.

Trump also offered his "best wishes for a successful summit," and made note that his administration guarantees "free, fair and reciprocal trade" with African nations, while working to "safeguard legal immigration.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will make an “extended visit” to the region in March, the letter reportedly claims.

The attitude change comes after Trump called a meeting to find out why extended visas are given out to El Salvador, Haiti and African nations he referred to as “shithole” countries. While the statement wasn’t public, both Democratic and Republican members of Congress who attended the meeting confirmed those words were used.

Since, the White House has denied such terms were ever spoken.

International backlash to the comments followed with leaders growing wary of Donald Trump’s commitment to improving race relations in America and abroad.

While we were demanding an apology, we certainly weren't expecting one. Thanks anyway, 45.