17-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Accidentally Shot In The Head By A Friend Doing The 'No Lackin Challenge' At A Restaurant

A 17-year-old boy in Tennessee was shot in the head during while participating in a YouTube challenge where people pull guns on their friends.

It's called the "No Lackin' Challenge,” and although many adults have not heard of it, the dangerous sensation has grown in popularity among young people. In the challenge, one person pulls a gun on the other to see if they are “lackin” — or without a firearm.

In most of the videos, both people involved pull out a gun and the trigger is never pulled. However, in the case of a 17-year-old, the stunt went terribly wrong.

Early Thursday morning, the 17-year-old was shot in the head at a café and 21-year-old Sherman Lackland was arrested. According to the Memphis Police Department, Lackland was at a booth with two friends doing the “No Lackin” challenge when he allegedly accidentally shot the teen.

After the shooting, a witness said Lackland was visibly upset and distraught, reported WMC.

"He started grabbing him and telling him to get up and then he was kind of mad and was swinging stools and stuff," Thomas Fitzpatrick told WMC.

Lackland is now facing charges, including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He's also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.