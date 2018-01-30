Air Force Sergeant Posts Video Saying All Her "Black Female” Subordinates Have "No F*****g Respect" And A “Giant F*****g Attitude”

An Air Force sergeant was removed from her “supervisory” position and is under investigation after posting a Facebook video where she ranted against lower-ranking “black females” for having “no f*****g respect.”

Tech. Sgt. Geraldine Lovely, who was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base, in Las Vegas, has since deleted the inflammatory video, yet it has been shared by other Facebook uses. Her profanity-filled rant went viral and resulted in a demand for the military to remove her.

Officials at the Las Vegas base where the sergeant is stationed said on Monday she was “removed from her supervisory role,” according to the Las Vegas Sun.

In her video, Lovely says every Black female subordinate she encounters always gives her an attitude.

“It pisses me the f**k off that they have no respect and constantly have an attitude,” Lovely says in the video. “What the f**k is up with that?”