Air Force Sergeant Posts Video Saying All Her "Black Female” Subordinates Have "No F*****g Respect" And A “Giant F*****g Attitude”

An Air Force sergeant was removed from her “supervisory” position and is under investigation after posting a Facebook video where she ranted against lower-ranking “black females” for having “no f*****g respect.”
Tech. Sgt. Geraldine Lovely, who was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base, in Las Vegas, has since deleted the inflammatory video, yet it has been shared by other Facebook uses. Her profanity-filled rant went viral and resulted in a demand for the military to remove her.
Officials at the Las Vegas base where the sergeant is stationed said on Monday she was “removed from her supervisory role,” according to the Las Vegas Sun.
In her video, Lovely says every Black female subordinate she encounters always gives her an attitude.
“It pisses me the f**k off that they have no respect and constantly have an attitude,” Lovely says in the video. “What the f**k is up with that?”
Lovely was wearing her Air Force uniform in the video.
“They’re talking down to me. I’m trying to tread lightly as a higher-ranking (non-commissioned officer) to not blow the f**k up and start a fight club,” she ranted.
“Everytime I f**king talk to them, it’s like I’m just some stupid a** girl that doesn’t even deserve to be talked to as a person,” Lovely added.
Officials at the base launched an investigation to determine if Lovely’s remarks are representative of a larger issue within the force.
"While the actions of this individual are inappropriate and unacceptable, we are using this unfortunate situation to continue a dialogue with our Airmen about the topic of good order and discipline," base officials said in a statement.
